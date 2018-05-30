Gallery: Back in time for a day at Todmorden Carnival

The sun shone down and the crowds turned out for the 65th annual Todmorden Carnival at Centre Vale Park.

The theme of this year’s carnival was TV and films of the sixties, and plenty of people got into the spirit with The Flintstones, Bill and Ben and a group of dalmations all taking part in the annual parade.

Read: PICTURE GALLERY and VIDEO: Big sing at the Piece Hall goes down a storm

A fun fair wowed the crowds throughout the bank holiday weekend and on the day a Buddy Holly impersonator, Bazzmatazz and Bruce Airhead with his enormous balloon entertained visitors.

Todmorden Charity Carnival chairman, Philip Clarke, said: “Overall it was a really good day. The weather was great, the entertainment was good and there were plenty of market stalls. The tug of war was good fun and the West Yorkshire Police won again and donated all the money that was raised to the charity they are raising money for.

Read: ‘Thank you for saving my life’ - Calderdale pair reunited 55 years on

“Thank you to all of the people who support the carnival.”

The best float was Todmorden Market Hall and winners of the foot tableaux were Todmorden C of E School who won first place, second place went to Ferney Lee Primary School, and Bright Button Nursery and Castle Hill Nursery won joint third place.

For more information, visit www.todmordencarnival.co.uk.

Click the link above to see pictures from the event