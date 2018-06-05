Gardeners open their gates to all

The popular Midgley Open Gardens event will take place over this coming weekend, June 9 and 10.

A group of around 18 keen and committed gardeners will be opening their gates, with a variety of gardens on display ranging from tiny intimate courtyards to large rambling woodland gardens.

Some gardens are new and developing, while others have matured over many years, but each displays a unique style of gardening to suit the individual setting.

Visitors are invited to take their time to relax among beautiful planting displays and take in the stunning views that provide the backdrop to many of Midgley’s gardens.

As well as the gardens, visitors enjoy chatting to the friendly and enthusiastic garden hosts, who are always happy to share their experiences of gardening in sometimes challenging Pennine conditions.

The event is organised by Midgley Community Forum and proceeds will contribute to village funds.

Forum representative Anne Holdsworth said: “With spring arriving late this year, our gardeners have had to work extra hard to prepare their gardens for the open weekend, but their efforts have paid off and the gardens are looking fantastic.

“A sunny weekend will attract lots of visitors and we recommend getting here early – there’s so much to see, you will need most of the day to get round all the gardens.”

Gardens are open from 11am to 5pm on both days.

Several gardens will be serving refreshments, with some offering plants for sale.

Home-made lunches will be served throughout the day at Midgley Community Room.

Tickets valid for both days cost £5 and can be bought from selected gardens on the day or from Midgley shop. Accompanied children are free. Visit www.midgley-village.co.uk for more information.