Gardening: 5 of the best garden rakes

We look at 5 of the best garden rakes

Fiskars soil rake, www.screwfix.com, £14.99

Ideal for loosening the soil in planting beds, tilling soil, raking leaves and other garden debris and preparing vegetable and flower beds.

Verve rake www.diy.com, £15.96

This rake is designed for levelling out Tarmac as well as other building materials. Designed with a rugged construction for daily use by professionals in tough working environments

Challenge Lawn Rake, www.argos.co.uk, £7.99

Keep your garden or lawn free of leaves and debris with the Challenge Lawn Rake. The polypropylene handle lets you work with comfort and ease. Its carbon steel blades let you rake the moss to keep your lawn tidy and healthy.

Wickes Garden Rake Carbon Steel, www.wickes.co.uk, £6.50

Robust and durable carbon steel garden rake with 12-tooth head and plastic hand grip with hang hole for easy storage. Epoxy coated finish.

RHS Burgon and Ball stainless steel flexi-tined lawn rake, www.waitrosegarden.com, £34.99

RHS-endorsed rake with 25 per cent more tines than a standard lawn rake for quicker, easier clearing of moss and thatch.

Made from stainless steel for rust protection, the flexible round tines move smoothly over the lawn’s surface for efficient, shock-free raking - with the straight edge helping you reach right to the corners.

Fitted with a long, lightweight smooth ash handle for comfortable use. Includes leather hanging strap.