Gardening: 5 of the best kneelers

We look at 5 of the best garden kneelers

Lavender Garden kneeler, www.waitrosegarden.com, £16.99

This pretty padded kneeler is just the thing to protect knees in the garden and during household chores. Foam padded for comfortable support, it is covered with a durable wipe clean fabric with a waterproof PVC base to protect against damp and dirt.

Includes a strong loop handle for easy carrying and hanging up in the shed.

Kneeler Seat, www.marksandspencer.com, £29.50

Everyone enjoys a spot of gardening, but your knees may not agree. Don’t let kneeling come between you and fabulous flower beds with this garden kneeler seat. With a durable steel frame, this gardening seat has a cushioned surface to be soft and comfy for knees, or for sitting. Neatly folding up for easy storage, this is the perfect garden accessory for green- fingered individuals who want beautiful gardens without the aches and pains.

Draper Folding Kneeler and Seat, www.robertdyas.co.uk, £14.99

Working low down to the ground for prolonged periods can be tiring and painful on your back. This stool and kneeler from Draper is designed sepcifically to help this. Get closer to the ground without the strain and aches that you would normally experience.

Great for taking the strain out of gardening, this kneeler is designed with a comfortable foam cushion on a strong steel frame to support your weight when working in your garden. The frame is cleverly designed so that the legs also act as side handles for extra support when standing up. Plus, if you turn it upside down, it can be used as a comfortable seat. It’s easy to store and can be folded flat to fit nicely in your shed or garage.

Gardening Oilcloth Garden Kneeler, www.sophieallport.com, £13.00

This lovely handmade Garden Kneeler is made from wonderful Gardening Oilcloth fabric. Filled with a firm supportive foam inner, it’s both water repellent and hard-wearing. Perfect for providing a stylish and comfortable kneeling cushion while you’re hard at work in your garden.

British Bloom Kneeler, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £19.95

This super comfortable Kneelo® Kneeler with memory foam technology is endorsed by The Royal Horticultural Society and forms part of the stunning new collection of of garden tools and accessories.

Kneelo is comfortable, practical, lightweight and easy to carry. Generously sized, with contoured edges, the Kneeler allows you to work in cushioned comfort for prolonged periods of time. Whether you are gardening, decorating or scrubbing the floor, don’t forget your Kneelo! At the core of every Kneelo lies a deep layer of shock absorbing EVA foam and a luxurious cushioning layer of memory foam. It is encased in waterproof, durable neoprene with a quick dry, wipe clean, nylon coating.