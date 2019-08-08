Gathering set to celebrate region’s thriving economy

Business owners from across Halifax and Calderdale will come together tomorrow (Friday, August 9) for a special networking breakfast hosted by the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

The event will highlight the latest economic updates from the UK and across the Mid Yorkshire region.

Headlining the event is director of commercial banking (SMEs) for Lloyds Bank, David Allwright, who will explore current Foreign Exchange risks. Stephen Leigh, head of policy at the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, will also share the results of the Chamber’s latest Quarterly Economic survey published on 2 July and explore what is means for the region.

Mr Leigh said: We urge any Calderdale business owners and directors wanting to understand how the region is performing compared to the national economy, to attend this event.

“Delegates will also be able to engage in open discussion with key local policy-makers and learn how they can maximise local opportunities to support their business growth.”

The event takes place from 9 am until 11.30am at the Leeds Beckett University Business Centre in Halifax.

It is free to members of the Chamber of Commerce and £15 for non-members.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/q2-economic-update-halifax-tickets-64355098833?aff=ebdssbdestsearch to book tickets at the event.

Visit https://www.mycci.co.uk/uploads/mid_yorkshire_chamber_of_commerce/files/Q2_2019_QES_repo rt.pdf to see the survey’s findings.