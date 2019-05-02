Gentleman Jack: The Yorkshire locations that appear in new BBC period drama

Gentleman Jack is a biopic of the life of Anne Lister, an unconventional 19th-century heiress who lived at Shibden Hall, near Halifax. Producers of the new BBC series - which is directed by Happy Valley's Sally Wainwright - chose her native Yorkshire for filming. Suranne Jones stars as Anne Lister and the first episode will premiere on May 9 with a special screening at the Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax ahead of its general release. Anne kept coded diaries detailing her romantic encounters with women throughout her life, and they were discovered hidden behind a wall panel in Shibden Hall in the 1980s. She was travelling through eastern Europe with her partner, Ann Walker, when Lister died from complications caused by an infected insect bite at the age of 49. Screen Yorkshire worked in partnership with the BBC and HBO to source authentic period locations for the shoot, which took place in 2018. Some scenes were filmed in Copenhagen.

1. Shibden Hall The Listers' ancestral home passed to Anne's lover, Ann Walker, after she died, but she was sent to a lunatic asylum and the house returned to the family. They donated it to Calderdale Council in 1933 and it's now a museum. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Oakwell Hall This Elizabethan manor house in Birstall, near Batley, has links to the Bronte sisters and appeared in another BBC drama, Gunpowder. It's also open to the public. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. York Several historic streets around York Minster, including Minster Yard, Chapter House Street and Ogleforth, were used to film market scenes ugc Buy a Photo

4. Little Germany, Bradford This area of Bradford was settled by German Jewish merchants and is known for its neoclassical architecture. It's also featured in Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders and Agatha Christie's Poirot mystery The ABC Murders. jpimedia Buy a Photo

