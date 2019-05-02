Gentleman Jack is a biopic of the life of Anne Lister, an unconventional 19th-century heiress who lived at Shibden Hall, near Halifax. Producers of the new BBC series - which is directed by Happy Valley's Sally Wainwright - chose her native Yorkshire for filming. Suranne Jones stars as Anne Lister and the first episode will premiere on May 9 with a special screening at the Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax ahead of its general release. Anne kept coded diaries detailing her romantic encounters with women throughout her life, and they were discovered hidden behind a wall panel in Shibden Hall in the 1980s. She was travelling through eastern Europe with her partner, Ann Walker, when Lister died from complications caused by an infected insect bite at the age of 49. Screen Yorkshire worked in partnership with the BBC and HBO to source authentic period locations for the shoot, which took place in 2018. Some scenes were filmed in Copenhagen.
Gentleman Jack: The Yorkshire locations that appear in new BBC period drama
The BBC's new costume drama tells the story of the 'world's first modern lesbian'.
