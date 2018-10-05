Get into the Christmas spirit with the annual Rotary Shoebox Appeal

As the nights get colder and thoughts turn to the festive season the Rotary Clubs of Calderdale have launched this year’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

With a grant from The Community Foundation of Calderdale and in conjunction with Voluntary Action Calderdale and the Halifax Courier, flat-pack boxes are now available.

By Christmas week in 2017, just over 2,200 filled boxes, packed with ‘goodies’, had been distributed to needier people in Calderdale, both young and old.

Boxes can be filled with different items for a range of people including children as young as six months old, teenagers, toiletries for males and females, and food boxes for all age groups.

The appeals co-ordinator, Rotarian Bryan Harkness, said: “This is the seventh year our community is being asked to help fill boxes. The filled shoeboxes will enable us to pass out many hundreds of presents at Christmas to those who might otherwise receive little. There is still a great need locally to bring some joy at Christmas and Rotary’s annual appeal does just that.”

Already ten schools from Brighouse through to Todmorden have signed up to join the appeal along with a number of businesses which include once again the stalwarts Ramsdens

Solicitors and Royal Sun Alliance. Anyone wishing to get involved in the campaign can pick up one of the flat pack boxes and return it filled with exciting treats to any of the outlets by early

December. For more information, contact Bryan Harkness on bh@rkness.co.uk or 077770 471698.

