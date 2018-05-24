Get ready to go back to the swinging sixties at Carnival

It’s that time of year again when Todmorden puts on a show at the annual carnival, and this year it’s taking a step back in time to the swinging sixties.

The annual event, which takes place at Centre Vale Park on Saturday, May 26 will feature a parade, fun fair and bags of entertainment.

The 2018 Carnival Queen and Princesses visited residents at Calderbank House residential care home

To celebrate the 65th year of the carnival, this year’s theme is TV and films from the sixties and visitors can expect nostalgic characters from programmes ranging from Batman to The Flintstones.

Todmorden Charity Carnival chairman, Philip Clarke, said: “People can expect a good day out.

“We have got plenty of entertainment lined up for the day and a fun fair which will be open from Thursday (today) and finishes on Monday.

“The only thing we can’t guarantee is the weather but hopefully it will be fine.”

There will be something for everyone during the event with a Buddy Holly impersonator, performance from Bazzmatazz and back by popular demand is Bruce Airhead who will wow audiences with his enormous balloon.

The parade will start at 12.30pm on Sanworth Street and there will be prizes for the best decorated float, foot tableau and individual fancy dress.

Organisers would like to thank the two garages, Central Garage and Todmorden MOT Centre, for providing cars for the parade.

This year’s Todmorden Carnival Queen is Nicola Suthers and she will be joined by princesses Sameeha Naseer and Annabelle Suthers.

Pre-day tickets are on sale for £1 and on the day they will be £4 for adults and £3 for concessions.

For more information on Todmorden Carnival, visit www.todmordencarnival.com.