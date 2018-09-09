Getting a Shift on for new firms

New businesses in Calderdale will soon be able to take part in a new initiative offering free, expert support.

The new Digital Shift programme will provide hands-on practical support, opportunities to access grant funding, workshops and mentoring for entrepreneurs.

Free for eligible businesses to access, the programme is delivered in partnership with Calderdale Council, Leeds Beckett University and AD:VENTURE, the ERDF funded programme that provides support for start-ups and young organisations across the Leeds City Region.

The programme can be accessed through the Halifax University Business Centre at Piece Mill.

Calderdale councillor Barry Collins said: “The programme offers a great opportunity for new or potential businesses in Calderdale; with the help and advice on offer helping them develop from start-up to the next stage.”