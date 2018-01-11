Girl, 15, dies after car crashes into Huddersfield bus stop

A 15-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into a bus stop in Huddersfield.

The teenager was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance following the collision on Wakefield Road near the junction with Broad Lane in Moldgreen yesterday morning but she died of her injuries last night.

Two other pedestrians were also seriously injured.

Girl killed when car crashed into pedestrians in Huddersfield was Shelley College pupil

A 47-year-old woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with life threatening injuries and is described as being in stable condition, and a 17-year-old girl was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash involved a grey BMW 5 Series travelling from Huddersfield and the driver, a 51-year-old man was also taken to Huddersfield Royal with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen the grey BMW travelling before the collision, or who witnessed the collision itself to come forward with any information.

Information can be passed to West Yorkshire Police’s Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team West via 101 quoting 13180014977.