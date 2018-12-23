Go-ahead for £2.4m to be slashed from West Yorkshire's fire service budget

PLANS to cut £2.4 million from West Yorkshire Fire Service’s budget have been approved.

The proposals, to “flatten management structures,” were approved by the West Yorkshire Fire Authority on Friday.

Members of the committee were assured that the changes would not lead to a reduction in the number of fire stations in the county, or the number of “front line” fire engines.

The changes include reducing the number of watch managers based at fire stations with one fire engine. Overall 28 posts will be cut over a 20-month period, starting in April.

Watch managers will also be given their own vehicle so they would not have to rely on being transported by fire engines to attend incidents.

Members of the Authority, which include representatives from Bradford, Wakefield, Calderdale, Kirklees and Leeds councils, were told that the cuts were a “difficult option” but would “maintain public safety and firefighter safety.”

The report that went to the authority said: “Beyond 2020, the financial outlook remains uncertain. It is highly likely that West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service will receive further reductions in Government funding.”