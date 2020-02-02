Go inside the newly revamped Puzzle Hall pub with these pictures
One of the most iconic pubs in Calderdale is back open for business.
Owners of Halifax’s Puzzle Hall Inn are say they are overseeing a new phase in the iconic pub’s history. We take a look around the renovated pub.
Now under community ownership, Puzzle Hall Community Pub Limited successfully raised over a quarter of a million pounds to renovate and relaunch.
They welcomed their first customers just before Christmas after the community-backed refurbishment project
Famed for its music festivals, warm welcome and quirky aesthetic, the Puzzle was saved by a successful community share offer, social investment funding and a dedicated team of volunteers.
All involved in the project are keen to see the pub return to its former glories;
