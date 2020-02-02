The Puzzle Hall

Go inside the newly revamped Puzzle Hall pub with these pictures

One of the most iconic pubs in Calderdale is back open for business.

Owners of Halifax’s Puzzle Hall Inn are say they are overseeing a new phase in the iconic pub’s history. We take a look around the renovated pub.

Now under community ownership, Puzzle Hall Community Pub Limited successfully raised over a quarter of a million pounds to renovate and relaunch.
Now under community ownership, Puzzle Hall Community Pub Limited successfully raised over a quarter of a million pounds to renovate and relaunch.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
They welcomed their first customers just before Christmas after the community-backed refurbishment project
They welcomed their first customers just before Christmas after the community-backed refurbishment project
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Famed for its music festivals, warm welcome and quirky aesthetic, the Puzzle was saved by a successful community share offer, social investment funding and a dedicated team of volunteers.
Famed for its music festivals, warm welcome and quirky aesthetic, the Puzzle was saved by a successful community share offer, social investment funding and a dedicated team of volunteers.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
All involved in the project are keen to see the pub return to its former glories;
All involved in the project are keen to see the pub return to its former glories;
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2