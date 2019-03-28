Google Digital Garage heads to Todmorden for workshop session

Google has been invited by the Upper Calder Valley Renaissance (UCVR) to bring its Google Digital Garage to Todmorden.

The event will be hosted by local business network TodConnect at the Town Hall on Thursday 4 April from 5.30pm.

The session, led by Google’s experts, offers local businesses free advice and coaching on their digital skills to help them to understand the benefits and advantages of improving their online marketing.

Two workshops will be available Writing for Social Media Learn to create compelling content and develop a tone of voice that’s right for your business.

Geoff Matthews, director of Cansquared in Hebden Bridge who has also benefited from Google Garage, said: “I’d urge any local businesses who haven’t been to one of these digital training sessions yet to just go. The danger to any business of not keeping up to date with the digital world is being left behind and these are free opportunities to make sure that doesn’t happen to your business.”

The event will start with a free buffet at 5.30pm to enable business owners to come straight from work. Visit www.ucvr.org.uk to book tickets for the workshops.