Government plans to stockpile medicines in case of no deal Brexit

The government is planning to stockpile six weeks worth of medicines amid concerns that supplies could be disrupted by a no deal Brexit.

This will be on top of normal stocks and will help ensure there is no short-term disruption if there are delays at the border as expected.

On a longer term basis, the government has said that medicines already approved by the EU will still be supplied in the UK as normal, but the UK won’t be able to take part in approving medicines for the EU market after March 29.

This is because, under European Medicines Agency rules, all medicines have to be approved by an EU member state to be sold in the EU. The UK will no longer be a member state so it will lose that right.

Any British firm manufacturing pharmaceuticals will have to get authorisation in the rest of the EU to continue to sell its products there.

