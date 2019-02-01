Grand Central tops poll for passenger satifaction

Grand Central, which runs trains from Halifax and Brighouse stations, has once again come out on top for passenger satisfaction and value for money in a national survey of rail users.

This week, the National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS) results for Autumn 2018 were released by Transport Focus. Grand Central was ranked number one for overall satisfaction in the long distance train operator category – for the seventh time.

The National Rail Passenger Survey revealed that 94% of Grand Central passengers were ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with their journey, placing the train operating company second overall and top in the long distance category, ahead of national average figures of 83% for long distance train operators.

The NRPS results also place Grand Central top in the overall value for money category at 77%, in comparison to the long distance value for money average of 54%.

Richard McClean, managing director at Grand Central, said: “We are delighted to have scored so highly in the latest National Rail Passenger survey.

“To come out on top for long distance passenger satisfaction and overall value for money is testament to the vital role we play in the communities we serve.

“Our staff take great pride in the service they offer and we know reliability, comfort and affordable ticket prices are all things that really matter to our customers.

“We’re always looking at ways we can add to and improve our services.

“It’s our commitment to listen and take on board customer feedback so that we can make a real effort to understand what they want and deliver the quality service they expect from a train operator.

“Throughout 2019, we’ll be continuing the roll out of our newly refurbished trains, as well as unveiling exciting upgrades to our services both on board and online, so our customers can enjoy travelling with Grand Central in greater comfort, smarter surroundings and with enhanced facilities.”

Grand Central operates West Riding Services between Bradford Interchange, Low Moor, Halifax, Brighouse, Mirfield, Wakefield Kirkgate, Pontefract Monkhill, Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

The rail operator also operates North East services between Sunderland, Hartlepool, Eaglescliffe, Northallerton, Thirsk, York and London King’s Cross.

Grand Central is part of the Arriva group, one of the leading providers of passenger transport in Europe.

To find out more about Grand Central, visit www.grandcentralrail.com, or follow the railway company on Twitter @GC_Rail, Facebook or LinkedIn.