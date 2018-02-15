Grandad inspires Halifax musician’s fundraising debut release

A local artist has dedicated his new record to raising money and awareness for charity.

Cameron Holberry, 24, from Pellon, Halifax, decided to release his debut project to raise money for Marie Curie.

Cmac with his grandmother Isabel Thomson

Released under his artist name ‘Cmac’, the project is a 4-track EP titled Scratching the Surface.

Reflecting on Cmac’s personal journey and struggles throughout, the project is fourteen minutes in length, combining hard-hitting lyrics with fluttery production, drawing from various rap-based genres.

Opening track ‘2 Minutes in my Shoes’ provides an insight into Cmac’s past, which is intriguingly communicated as a conversation to himself.

The laidback old-school feel to this track is in contrast to the moodier trap-infused beat of stand-out track ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’.

The reasoning behind Cmac’s support for Marie Curie dates back to last year, when his grandfather sadly died from cancer.

The support provided by Marie Curie prior to his grandfather John Thomson’s death has not been forgotten.

“They made the last moments of my grandad’s life a lot more comfortable considering the circumstances.

“Without their help, things would have gone a lot different as they were the people who convinced my grandad to go hospital. I appreciate everything they do”.

As well as supporting Marie Curie, Cameron is also part of a new initiative named ‘Get Slept On’ - GSO in short.

The GSO collective’s aim is to help raise awareness and also money for the homeless community through music.

“We are starting small, such as looking to get sleeping bags or heat quilts distributed around Yorkshire. From that we intend to start implementing small services, such as application forms, working towards securing some sort of temporary/permanent abode.

“We plan to fund these projects by selling our music,” he said.

Scratching The Surface is available for download on Apple Music and Spotify.