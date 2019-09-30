Graphic image - Sheep severely injured in suspected dog attack at Calderdale beauty spot

Sheep have been injured in a suspected dog attack at a Calderdale beauty spot.

The discovery was made this morning at Ogden Water Nature Reserve.

The animals have been severely injured and were found by the gate in the duck feeding area.

Posing on their Facebook page the nature reserve said: "Thanks to the regular walkers who helped out administering first aid on the neck wound and tried to make contact with RSPCA and the local farmers.

"The sheep has now been taken by the owner and the police have been informed.

"This is a sad and unfortunate event that has happened, if out on the moorland or woodlands please make sure you know where your dog is at all times and have them under control and able to be called back to you. Around livestock dogs should really be kept on a lead.

"If anyone saw anything that could help, please do not post on facebook but make contact with our email address countryside@calderdale.gov.uk"

