Great Yorkshire Show: Picture highlights from day one featuring Halifax's Hannah Cockroft and Lizzie Jones
A jam-packed first day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show provided plenty of highlights as thousands of visitors joined exhibitors from across the county and beyond.
The county's agricultural showpiece event kicked off at the Showground in Harrogate yesterday and will continue on today and Thursday. halifax was well represented with soprano Lizzie Jones performing and paralympic star Hannah Cockroft taking to the Great Yorkshire Show catwalk. Check out the pictures below.
Soprano Lizzie Jones performs in the main ring on the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show