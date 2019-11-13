Green space clean up at Blackshaw Beck

Residents living around a natural green space on the border of Shelf and Buttershaw are being asked to join in a community clean up at 10am this Saturday 16 November to help improve the area before winter sets in.

Blackshaw Beck urban park is a large area of grassland and trees which Bradford Council, police, fire service and Incommunities are keen to see better used by local residents. In the past he park has been the subject of complaints about fly tipping, burning and nuisance bikes, but is now looking much better since clean ups began in 2018.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust are also looking to continue work on the beck which they began last year, helping to make sure it is free flowing and that rubbish is removed.

Volunteers are invited to join staff from the council, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, police and Incommunities at the clean up - anyone interested should meet up at the Farfield Avenue entrance at 10 am this Saturday November 16, equipment provided.

For more info contact Liz Parker at Bradford South Area Co-ordinator’s Office 01274 431155 liz.parker@bradford.gov.uk.