The Calderdale gritting fleet is out in force as wintry weather continues to cause havoc on roads in the region.

Frontline and back-up gritters have been deployed throughout the night and early morning, with many stopping only to re-fill. These are being used on main priority routes.

Calderdale Council have also sent out snow blowers and tractor ploughs to assist in more rural sections of the road network.

Highway teams have been sent out to salt town centre footways and pedestrian areas.