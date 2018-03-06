Group outlines its vision for Todmorden College site

After more than a year of battling to save it, Todmorden College will be owned by the town’s community.

At a recent meeting, Calderdale Council voted that the Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub, a charitable community benefit society, will take over the management and running of the college as soon as leasehold negotiations are complete.

According to figures from the council, this change should save Calderdale Council £64,000 per year.

A spokesperson from Todmorden Learning Centre said: “We acknowledge the huge support we have received from the local community, and from further afield which says they are not on their own.

“We wish to thank everyone who has had a part in bringing them to this point, as without this support and enthusiasm from local people, this decision would not have been possible.”

Negotiations will now begin between the group and the council to ensure a smooth transition to community ownership.

The centre’s spokesperson said: “The children’s centre has always been central to the vision of TLC for the college, and we will be making sure through early meetings with Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT), who manage the children’s centre, that their needs are met and it will essentially be ‘business as usual’. Our long term vision is to improve the facilities currently occupied by the children’s centre.

“Similarly, we will be discussing what Calderdale Council’s intentions are for the continuance of the youth service in the College, and support this.”

The group will be drawing up an action plan that includes all the improvements that it would like to make to the college, such as restoring the hall to its original size, bringing the gym back into use, adding a café and installing broadband and wifi.

If anyone would like to get involved in the running of the college, visit www.socit.org.uk for more information.