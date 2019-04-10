Groups given tools to utilise school facility

Beacon Rangers Junior Football Club, Withinfields Primary School, and St Anne’s Scout Group are pooling resources to provide the opportunity for children in Southowram and the surrounding areas to enjoy social and physical activities in a secure environment.

However, there are minimal facilities so the football club, school, and scouts group are working together to share facilities, skills, and resources for the good of the local community.

The groups recently received a welcome boost from Lloyds Bank to provide more equipment.

The Lloyds Banking Group Yorkshire and The Humber Community Fund grant of £4,640 has enabled a second storage unit to be purchased, along with a sit-on lawn mower, aerator, roller and other field maintenance equipment; and for this equipment, along with line markers (and paint), strimmers, rakes, soil, sand and grass seed to be separately stored and locked safely away.

The school allows free use of its field for football and scouting purposes. In return, the football club has provided free coaching at the school, and shares equipment such as goalposts for school activities.

The Scout Group has no green space at the church hall used for scouting, so the arrangement is that the Scouts can also make use of the land; and in return provide a ready-made army of volunteers to help maintain the area and to run community/charity events.

Russell Galley, Lloyds Banking Group’s Ambassador for Yorkshire and The Humber and managing director, Halifax Bank: “We are committed to supporting local communities and the community fund is helping us do just that.

“I’m extremely pleased that all three local organisations will benefit from the funding.”