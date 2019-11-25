Growing concerns for welfare of missing Halifax man

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Halifax.

Thomas Simpson, aged 61 from Ovenden, was reported missing at around 10.20am this morning (Monday).

He was last seen in the Southgate area of Halifax town centre.

Thomas is described as white, of large build and with thinning grey hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey t-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Thomas or anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 520 of 25/11.