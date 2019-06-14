Gruffalo author set to visit The Book Case in Hebden Bridge

A very special children’s author will be in Hebden Bridge as part of this year’s Independent Bookshop Week (15-22 June).

The Book Case in Hebden Bridge is one of just eight shops in the country to be lucky enough to be hosting a visit from superstar writer Julia Donaldson and The Gruffalo.

At a sold out event Julia will be signing books and meeting local children on Thursday, June 20 between 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The former children’s Laureate said: “I am a huge fan of independent bookshops, I love their individuality and the way they play such a role in the community.

“I am constantly impressed by the dedication and knowledge of the independent booksellers and the way they champion reading.

“So I’m delighted to be visiting so many shops in Britain during Independent Bookshop Week to help celebrate their work.”

Visit https://bookcase hebden.wordpress.com to find out about future events.