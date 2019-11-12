GVA’s bee-line to new Unimog

Halifax-based GVA Trees is buzzing as its new Mercedes-Benz Unimog supports the management of habitats for declining wild bee populations.

The 4x4 truck is working on various contracts which entail maintaining grass verges along roads throughout the north of England, including the M6 motorway between Preston and Carlisle.

It has helped establish and look after ‘corridors’ of wildflowers across Cumbria, which encourage bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects to flourish.

The ‘Get Cumbria Buzzing’ project is the brainchild of Cumbria Wildlife Trust, which co-operates with Highways England to create verges resplendent with flower species carefully chosen to offer food and shelter to insects.

GVA works on the scheme for main contractor Ground Control, one of the UK’s leading landscaping and external solutions providers, and the Unimog plays its part by cutting and collecting grass, then scarifying the ground ready for planting with wildflower seeds.

Managing director Ian Whitaker said the Unimog’s unique combination of attributes made it the obvious choice for the job.

He said: “When you look at what we need this vehicle to do, there’s nothing else out there with the same range of abilities.

“Attaching and powering the mower equipment is no problem, while the truck can easily tow a heavily laden trailer thanks to its gross train weight of 36 tonnes.

“Working along the verge is made easier by the Unimog’s VarioPilot system, which gives the driver a much better view of the verge and the mower arm.

“It certainly makes his life easier.”