Halifax arts centre renovation triumphs at top Yorkshire awards ceremony

A major renovation to an arts centre in the heart of Halifax has won top prize at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Yorkshire Regional Awards for Planning Excellence 2019.

The development of the thriving Square Chapel Arts Centre, submitted by Evans Vettori Architects, has involved linking the building directly to the neighbouring Piece Hall.

The new development at Square Chapel has won a top award

The award was announced at a ceremony at The Hospitium in York, attended by more than 130 built-environment professionals from across Yorkshire.

Chair of the judging panel Jennifer Winyard said: “This project is an inspiring example of the sustainable reuse and creation of an imaginative, quality space between two nationally important buildings recognising how change can be instigated through persistent and consistent engagement between community stakeholders, the council and heritage bodies.”

The refurbished and extended arts centre now also features a flexible studio space, café/bar and box office and improved back-of-house facilities, as well as a generous entrance foyer.