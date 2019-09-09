Halifax baby ballet founder takes dancing classes to Singapore

The Halifax founder of Baby Ballet is continuing to spread her dance classes across the globe.

Our Founder and CEO, Claire O’Connor, is travelling from the UK to Singapore for the launch of its world class dance and ballet program for boys and girls launches at Tanglin Arts Dance Studio.

She said she was overjoyed that classes are going to be enjoyed for the first time in Asia.

“I am over the moon that ‘babyballet’ will soon be available in Singapore and delighted that I can be at the launch.

"It is a pleasure to be working with Miss Rebecca, Katja and the team at Tanglin Arts Dance Studio to bring babyballet to Singapore as they are passionate about providing exceptional dance classes in Singapore and have high standards throughout their studio.

"I know babyballet will be in safe hands at Tanglin Arts Dance Studio and that the team there will maintain our excellent standards as we further grow internationally.”

Babyballet was founded in 2005 to create a dance experience for six months to six-year-olds to dance, gain confidence and shine, in a fun, caring and supportive environment, away from the traditional strict and serious classes often associated with ballet.

With 74 franchises currently in the UK, Claire successfully expanded the business into Australia and New Zealand last year, establishing 33 new franchises down under with more in the pipeline. Over 25,000 children now enjoy babyballet on both sides of the world every week.

Miss Rebecca, Katja and the team at Tanglin Arts Studio are also hugely excited about bringing babyballet dance classes to Singapore.

“Being the first studio in Singapore to bring this wonderful program to South-East Asia is such a thrill for us! We have wanted to provide a comprehensive but enjoyable program for our younger students for some time and babyballet really has all of that and more! We are super excited to be bringing babyballet to Singapore and to share the special joy with every child!”