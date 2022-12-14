Halifax-based business Plus Health Company celebrates 15 years of making people feel good

Plus Health Company are celebrating their 15th year last month. They are a Halifax-based award-winning physiotherapy and pilates practice run and delivered by people born, bred and living in Halifax.

In November 2007, Jen Redfern placed an advert in the Halifax Courier and the rest is history. They have grown from strength to strength and have an enviable reputation locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their celebration, they have been asking clients to share the words they would most associate with the company. Professional, experienced, knowledgeable, caring and friendly were top of the list for many.

Jen Redfern, lead physiotherapist and company owner of Plus Health Company with Ralph, the resident skeleton

Jen Redfern, company owner said: ''We are really proud to get here, especially after a tough couple of years with covid and the current economic climate. We strive for clinical excellence alongside great customer satisfaction so it's lovely to know it's working''.

Plus Health Co work directly with clients, councils, insurance companies, charities and private organisations and look forward to the next 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad