Halifax-based Lloyds wins national employment award

Halifax-based Lloyds Banking Group have won a national award for employment standards.

The Macro Employer of the Year award was awarded to the firm, which hosts somewhere in the region of 6,000 Calderdale jobs, last week.

It is is a part of a series called the National Apprenticeship Awards, which have celebrated outstanding employers and individuals who champion apprenticeships across England for the past 15 years.

The Apprenticeship Senior Manager for Lloyds Banking Group, Kathryn Marshall, said: “Apprenticeships are in our DNA at Lloyds Banking Group – and we are hopeful of a positive outcome at the national finals in November.”

She went on to commend a “strong and enthusiastic leadership across the business, which has allowed us to completely embrace apprenticeships, to ensure our people have the knowledge, skills and behaviours required for the bank of the future.”

The Regional winners for 2018 were announced at nine ceremonies throughout September, with the Yorkshire and the Humber being announced ultimately. The region had 16 winners and highly commended employers from across a range of industries at the Marriott Hotel in Leeds on the 26th.

These include the PeoplePlus Award for Recruitment Excellence, which was also won by Lloyds Banking Group.