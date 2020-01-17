Halifax based pet food brand plans to revolutionise the industry

A Calderdale pet food business has transformed its brand for the new decade, as it sets out to revolutionise the pet food industry.

The team from Halifax based Pure Pet Food have introduced a new personalisation-based model in a bid to make better pet health and nutrition accessible to all dog owners.

Read: 19 pictures showing life in Elland over the years

By tailoring their grain-free human-grade dog food to each individual customer, owners can now feed their pets minimally processed, healthy meals with ease and convenience.

The company was set up in 2012 by childhood friends Mathew Cockroft and Daniel Valdur Eha, and started life as a small online store.

Now, visitors to the site will be asked to enter their pet’s details – including name, age, weight and any health conditions or dietary requirements – and the information will be used to recommend the perfect recipe best suited to their needs, removing all the guesswork and saving time.

The business has also introduced brand new fully recyclable and eco-friendly packaging, which again is personalised to each customer.

The Pure team have made these changes in response to alarming research suggesting that pet obesity is at an all-time high, with vets and nurses estimating that almost half of the dogs they see are overweight or obese*.

In dogs, obesity is associated with osteoarthritis, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart and respiratory disease, kidney disease, cancer and more, and a poor diet is a major contributing factor.

With more and more families opting to feed their pets cheap and highly processed dry biscuits which are supposed to provide a ‘complete’ meal but contain poor quality ingredients, pets’ waistlines are paying the price, as well as their overall health.

So, the Pure team developed healthy, human-grade recipes that allow dogs to thrive.

Read: Mayor of Todmorden says Tour de Yorkshire will be a "fantastic boost for the town"

Pure’s recipes are made with fresh ingredients that are gently preserved by removing the moisture, leaving the meals around four times as dense in nutrients, vitamins and minerals as you’d find in fresh food.

After switching their dogs to Pure, existing customers reported improvements to symptoms including bad breath, itchy skin, stomach issues, and weight issues, and in some cases symptoms and ailments have disappeared altogether.

Pure Pet Food co-founder Mat said: “The beginning of the new decade marks a really exciting time for us at Pure Pet Food.

“We’ve been in the business for nearly eight years now, and in that time, owners have become more aware of the benefits of feeding a low processed diet – yet there’s still an alarming number of families that just have no idea what they’re putting into their pets’ food bowls each day.

“In the last decade, the general public has become even more knowledgeable about human health, nutrition and wellness in general, and although this is slowly translating to our pets’ health, there is still a way to go.

“As a result, pet obesity is at an all-time high, and an alarming number of illnesses and diseases are being linked to a lifetime of eating poor quality, low cost, brown biscuits – which is essentially the equivalent to us eating highly processed ready meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day.

“To help owners easily transition we’ve updated our whole customer experience, personalising our recipes to each individual pet’s needs.

“Customers no longer have to spend time browsing our products and guessing which recipe would suit their dog best, as our recommendation algorithm does this for them.

“Our products are now delivered in new packaging, which will be personalised with your pets’ names and 100% recyclable, as we believe it’s important to be good to our pets and the planet."

Read: These road changes and closures are being made around Elland Bridge and West Vale roadworks