Halifax billboard site put up for auction

Strettons auctioneers is set to sell a site on Ovenden Road in Halifax.

The 6,200 sq ft area is currently owned by advertising agency JCDecaux and the land still has the company’s billboards on view.

The guide price for the site is £45,000-£50,000.

The auction takes place on Tuesday, May 21 in London.

Strettons director and auctioneer Philip Waterfield said: “The plot is the latest in a series of land investment sites we have sold on behalf of JC Decaux, the majority of which have performed well.

“Many of the sites sit in prominent positions so could suit a range of uses, from keeping them as advertising locations, to developing them into houses, subject to the necessary consents.”