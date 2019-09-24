Halifax businessman aiming to remove stigma of being bald with new product

A new skincare company aimed at those who have lost their hair hopes to remove the stigma behind being bald and encourage those who are to look after their skin.

HEED skincare for heads, which is based in Halifax, was launched by Martin Schwaller as a way of encouraging bald people to look after and be proud of their look.

Working alongside specialist labs and manufacturers based in York, HEED produces products using essential oils and vitamins, formulated to keep heads healthy and encourage those who are bald to flaunt their look.

Martin said: “As a bald person of many years I understand how bald heads do need looking after. Nothing was available to help. I decided it was high time bald heads were treated with the dignity and care they deserve.”

So why did Martin start the business in the first place?

He said: "It has for many years struck me and concerned me, that baldness is represented in society in a negative way.

The assumption always seems to be that bald people want to and should find any way possible to regrow their hair or at least cover up their head to disguise the fact they are bald. So, hair regrowth schemes proliferate on the shop shelves.

"Baldness is not seen to be a desirable image of mankind. Take choosing a pair of glasses, you will be shown numerous images of different men wearing different frames to show how they will look. How many of those models used are ever bald?

"And yet, a large percentage of people looking to choose glasses will be bald AND choosing glasses if you are bald is quite difficult.

"Also, I’d like to help shed some of the other ways baldness is seen. For example, if you’re not hiding your baldness then you had better be a Mr matcho tough guy.

"Time to redress this and help people recognise that it’s perfectly great being bald."