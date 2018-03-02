Halifax businessman goes above and beyond for rough sleepers

A successful Halifax businessman has 'given back to his community' after saving rough sleepers from having to brave the conditions brought about by the Beast from the East .

Gurprit Johal and his brother Rajan, of Johal Enterprises, spent Wednesday night travelling the streets of Calderdale looking for homeless people to save from the weather.

Savile Park resident Gurprit, who's business includes building renovations, housed the needy in an unused property still under renovation.

He said: "I saw the state of the weather and thought about those out there on the streets. It just felt like the right thing to do.

"Any success I've had has been built and I saw it as a bit of an opportunity to give something back."

The rescue team collected seven freezing homeless people, retiring from their good deeds at 5am.

"It's a case of giving something back," Gurprit said, "business from this community has put food on our family's tables for nearly 50 years. It's the least we could do."

Not satisfied with his shift, the businessman later supplied hot meals for 30 homeless people at a Halifax shelter.