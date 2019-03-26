Halifax cafe organises charity event to help baby with rare craniofacial condition

The owner of a popular café was so moved by the plight of one of her customers that she decided to organise a ‘Sausage & Ale Trail’ around Halifax in April.

Jeannine Hind of award-winning Five Foods in Holmfield Mill in Halifax said: “When one of our long term customers, Cameron Jones, who is now a good friend, told us his new baby son Guy had been born with craniosynostosis, which affects his head and skull growth, we were really shocked. None of us had ever heard of the condition before.”

Now seven months old, Guy has been in and out of hospital and faces major skull surgery in the months ahead.

“They’re such a lovely family, we wanted to do something to help,” said Jeannine, whose quirky café is located in the heart of an old industrial mill, and has built up a loyal customer base in the area since its opening in 2008.

“So we came up with the idea of running a Sausage & Ale Trail to raise funds for Headlines, the charity that has been supporting Cameron and his family since Guy’s diagnosis”.

The novel idea seems to have struck a chord with local suppliers as Jeannine has had lots of interest from craft ale brewers and specialist butchers.

She said: “We were surprised at how keen everyone has been – we’ve got Peaky Blinders Outside Bar onboard, and Suma Whole Foods and Ossett Brewery have donated prizes for the raffle, which is wonderful. But now we need extra hands to help!”

Tickets for the event, which is planned for Sunday, 7 April and will include a sausage and ale tasting competition, are available through Five Foods on 01422 730005 or via @FiveFood.co.uk

“It should be a lot of fun,” said Jeannine, “And we’re hoping lots of kind-hearted folk will come and show their support for baby Guy and his family, they really deserve it.”

