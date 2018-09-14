'Halifax carer' set to appear in Big Brother 2018 on Channel 5

A Halifax contestant is set to appear on our TV screens tonight as they enter the Big Brother house on Channel 5.

Ryan Thomas was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday, but the good news is that the regular series with non-celebrities is set to start.

The British version of the international reality television franchise started in 1997. Big Brother 2018, also known as Big Brother 19, is the upcoming nineteenth series.

It was confirmed by creative director Paul Osborne that the series would have a “separate identity” from the Celebrity Big Brother 22.

The eye was revealed on September 4 2018, with Osborne saying that alongside its look of “a vast luminous orb of colours ,” that this years theme will be “mind games”.

What we know about the contestants?

We don’t know what the contestants look like yet, but we do have a preview giving some information about them. This is what we know.

Going into the house are: Waitress, 25, Barnsley

Graphic designer, 21, London

Vlogger, 18, Norwich

Farmer, 23 County Tipperary

Fast food worker, 19, Glasgow

Semi professional footballer, 23, Suffolk

Consultant, 26, Rhondda valley

Bricklayer, 26, London

Bartender, 27, Stockton-on-Tees

Spiritual advisor, 27, Brazil

Carer, 31, Halifax

Cleaner, 31, Poland

Artist, 32, London,

Call centre worker, 24, Nottingham

When is it on TV?

Big Brother returns on TV on Friday at 9PM. You can also catch Big Brother Bit On The Side at 11PM

Where can I watch it?

You can watch Big Brother on Channel 5 and also screen it on my5.

What do Big Brother winners receive?

The winner of the reality show will get their hands on a cash prize. Last year’s winner Isabelle Warburton won £65,000.

