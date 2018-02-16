Halifax Christian centre concerns after break-ins, theft and damage

A church community is asking people in the neighbouring area to be on the alert after two break-ins into its space since the start of the year.

The New Beginnings Christian Centre is housed as part of the Threeways Centre at Nursery Lane, Ovenden, and the pastor says the church community have been horrified they have been broken into twice.

Pastor Alistair Pugh said that because of the nature of the centre, with has secular projects sharing the building as well as the church space, that thieves may not have realised they were stealing from a religious place, which was very upsetting.

On the first occasion computer equipment belonging to New Beginnings Christian Centre worth £1,000 had been taken.

Then on Sunday night, February 11, its premises were broken into again and damage done but nothing taken on this occasion.

The premises are alarmed but this did not appear to have deterred those breaking in, he said.

He has urged people who may have seen anything on either occasion to contact Halifax Police if they have any information.

“The first time two months ago they stole expensive computer equipment that runs our lighting rigs.

“When we were broken into on the second occation a window was broken and internal doors kicked in but nothing was taken. The community is gutted that people are breaking into God’s house,” he said.