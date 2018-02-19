Halifax closes the gap in Monopoly race as voting deadline is extended

Halifax has closed the gap in the race to have its own Monopoly game as organisers announce that the voting deadline has been extended.

The town is going head-to-head with Huddersfield to have its own unique board game created and the polls to discover who that will be have been extended by three weeks.to March 3.

The winning location, which will be announced soon after the polls close, and the official Monopoly game will hit shop shelves this October.

In the latest poll the gap has narrowed to 58.5 per cent Huddersfield to 41.5 per cent for Halifax.

Winning Moves UK are the makers of this game under license from Monopoly owners Hasbro.

The winning town will get their own unique edition, which will see 22 customised property sites swapping places with the likes of Mayfair and Park Lane from the MONOPOLY original.

“Each are proving extremely strong contenders with voting now very close,” said Emma Lodwick, Custom gamess executive at Winning Moves UK.

“We began with more than 20 locations from the North of England. These are the shortlisted final two. Votes have poured from everywhere, including Germany, Japan and Australia. Thank you to everyone who has so far voted.”

HALIFAX has seen its rural charms soar - and tourism reach a record high - following two TV hit series over the last few years: Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.

The programmes have seen the town showcased to millions of homes across the UK.

And HUDDERSFIELD, having joined football's multi-millionaires, has seen the town welcome ‘Big Spenders’ from all over the world as the football team have played host to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City this season.

To vote send an email saying 'Halifax' and any suggestions to the organisers of the competition via email to yorkshire@6starpr.co.uk or by post to YORKSHIRE MONOPOLY, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ.