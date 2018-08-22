Halifax clubbers will be urged to 'give a kid a quid' in aid of charity this bank holiday weekend

Halifax club ATIK will host a ‘Give A Kid A Quid’ appeal throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend to help children’s charities.

Clubbers at the Commercial Street venue are being invited to donate spare change to the Echo Trust, the charity set up by late night bars and clubs operator The Deltic Group, to award grants to local children’s charities.

Since it was established in 2002 the Echo Trust has raised more than £2.5 million and supported a variety of causes ranging from medical equipment for children and young adults to charity groups.

General manager Adi Broadhead said: “Give A Kid A Quid is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of young people in our community. Our customers always respond generously to appeals for help and I am sure they will once again show how much they care.”

MORE ARTICLES

Border Collie Pippa’s miracle recovery after falling 20ft

Your reaction: Five year wait for children's autism test in Calderdale