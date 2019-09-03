Halifax company Ryburne Windows issues statement after huge blaze at factory

The company with its base in the former mill in Halifax where a fire has occurred has sent out a message to its customers.

Ryburne WIndows based on Hanson Lane has posted on its Facebook page after the devastating news of the fire at its base.

On its page the company says: "We are sorry to let our customers know we are currently CLOSED due to a fire at the Factory.

"The phone lines are currently down so unable to contact anyone at the moment.

"We are currently unable to get into the office for paperwork so if anyone knows of someone waiting on a visit or call please bear with us.

"Sorry for the inconvenience we will update those affected as soon as we can."

LIVE BLOG: Updates as firefighters tackle huge factory blaze in Halifax and issue warning to residents

Firefighters were called at 3.51am this morning the Ryburne Mills off Hanson Lane.

The blaze was in the basement area of a window manufacturing company and the ground floor was also involved.

Appliances from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Odsal and Fairweather Green are in attendance along with a number of supporting appliances with specialist equipment.