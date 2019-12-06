Halifax company to move 600 employees from Dean Clough into new Northgate House offices

A Halifax company is set to move 600 employees from Dean Clough into the new office complex being built at Northgate House.

RSA, the multinational insurance group, has signed a 20 year lease on office space in the former Council offices.

The proposed Northgate House development in Halifax town centre (Picture LDN Architects )

The company will lease all of the available office space, around 47,000 ft², within the newly refurbished building.

The insurer, which is currently based in Dean Clough, is planning to complete its relocation to Northgate House by Spring 2021 when over 600 employees will be based on site.

Karl Helgesen, Chief Claims Officer at RSA said: “We are delighted to announce that we have agreed to become the sole office tenants at Northgate House in Halifax.

"Northgate House is a modern state of the art development which will provide huge benefits to all of our colleagues in Halifax, as well as allowing us to provide an even better service to our customers. We have had a presence in Halifax for a significant amount time and this move highlights our ongoing commitment to the area.”

Calderdale Council is currently renovating the former Council offices to provide high quality office space with new retail units on the ground floor, as part of the wider transformation of Halifax.

The state-of-the-art offices and shops are expected to be completed in early 2021.

Mark Thompson, Calderdale Council’s Director of Regeneration for Regeneration and Strategy said: “This is very welcome news and will ensure that vital jobs and skills are retained in the town.

"The Northgate House transformation is part of our strategy to regenerate Halifax town centre and sits alongside our plans for improved transport links, attractive public spaces and pedestrianised areas.

“When combined with the opening of the new sixth form centre, we should see an increase in footfall throughout the town centre, supporting our local businesses and boosting the local economy.”

BNP Paribas managed the letting process on behalf of the Council whilst Spring4 acted for RSA.

The new offices are adjacent to the brand new sixth form centre which is being jointly developed by Calderdale Council and Trinity Multi-Academy Trust in the former Halifax Central Library.

Around 600 new students and staff will be accommodated in the new sixth form centre early next year.