Halifax County Court to be transformed into new homes for adults with learning disabilities

Work to transform a former court building in Halifax into apartments has now begun.

The new homes will be used by adults with learning disabilities.

The work, which is expected to be complete by Spring next year, is supported by £270,000 of funding from the Government’s housing agency Homes England.

Halifax County Court is being converted into 16 supported living apartments by Highstone Housing Association, who purchased the building from Homes England.

Ownership of the historic site was transferred from the Ministry of Justice to Homes England, who are providing the funding for the new properties through their affordable homes programme.

In addition to converting the existing 19th century court building, Highstone will add a new mezzanine floor in the roof space to create the apartments and a sleep room for support workers.

Dilys Jones, head of home ownership and supply for Homes England in the North East said: “We’re pleased to see this historic building being brought back into use as much needed affordable homes that enable adults with learning disabilities lead independent lives at the heart of their community.”

Joanne Hawley, director of Highstone Housing Association added: “We are delighted to have acquired this iconic building in the centre of Halifax; an ideal location. Our aim is to provide bespoke accommodation of the highest quality, whilst maintaining the distinctive character of the county court.”