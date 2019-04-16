Halifax couple’s Three Peaks Challenge to fund maternity bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital

Halifax fundraisers Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson are encouraging more people to join them for their Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise money for a new maternity bereavement suite at Calderdale Royal Hospital.

The challenge takes place on June 8 and is in memory of the couple’s daughter Kallipateira, who was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in October.

Since then, they have made it their mission to raise awareness and funds for people affected by stillbirth.

Ben is no stranger to fundraising, having raised a massive £11,600 for the Steve Prescott Foundation, in honour of international rugby league player Steve Prescott who died of stomach cancer, aged 39, in November 2013.

Over the last four years, Ben has taken on increasingly extreme challenges, most recently walking the whole of Rhodes in 48 hours. In the previous three years.

If you are interested in joining Ben and Gaynor for the challenge, visit http://www.kutaoutdoors.co.uk/stillbirth-awareness/.