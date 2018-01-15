Halifax Courier Cafe of the Year 2018 - Pick your favourite

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.
With your nominations we will draw up a shortlist of cafés that will compete for the title of Halifax Courier Café of the Year 2018.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten by picking your favourite from this list:
01 Babushka Russian Shop & Cafe, Market Hall, Halifax
02 Bake ‘n’ Butties, 16 Mill Lane, Mixenden, Halifax
03 Beefeater Cafe, 1 George Street, Halifax
04 Brow Bridge Cafe, 14 Rochdale Road, Halifax
05 Cafe Zone, 27 Northgate, Halifax
06 Cinnamon, 8 Westgate, Halifax
07 Crown Coffee House & Patisserie, 4 Waterhouse Street, Halifax
08 Dino’s, 23 Alexandra Street, Halifax
09 Engine Room, Mill F, Dean Clough, Halifax
10 Filenas, 2 Wellington Arcade, Briggate, Brighouse
11 Gabriel’s Coffee Lounge, The Wharfe, Sowerby Bridge
12 Jay’s Corner Cafe, 120 Albert View, Halifax
13 Mi Nana’s, 1 Victoria Road, Elland
14 MoonBean Cafe and Delicatessen, 41 Warf Street, Sowerby Bridge
15 My Crepe, 19 Albion Street, Borough Market, Halifax
16 OC’s Coffee House, 315 Huddersfield Road, Halifax
17 Sheridan’s Tea Room, 45 Cote Hill Fold, Halifax
18 The Ginger Cafe, 11 Northgate, Halifax
19 The Pavillion Cafe, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge
20 The Secret Cafe, Burnley Road, Unit 4B, Tenterfields Business Park, Luddenden Foot
21 The Secret Tea Rooms, 31 Bethel Street, Brighouse
22 The Tea Set, 27 Southgate, Elland
23 Toppers Deli, 49 Commercial Street, Halifax
24 Totally Edible @ Revive, Carr House Avenue, Shelf
25 Willow Tree Cafe, Stainland Road, Halifax
To vote, post the coupon printed in Friday’s Courier (January 19) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018. Please note: photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date will not be accepted.