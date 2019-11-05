Halifax customers the first to try new Aldi treat

Halifax customers will soon be the first to try Aldi’s premium lunch treats, which are being trialled in selected stores across the county.

The new sandwiches are available in three flavours; Sage Chicken and Serrano Ham, Ayrshire Cured Ham Hock & Farmhouse Cheddar and a New York Deli Pastrami with Emmental cheese, all served on Aldi’s popular craft bloomer bread.

Read: The shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember?

All three ranges are now available in stores across West Yorkshire.

Aldi have taken the top-selling sandwich in the market - chicken and bacon - and turned it up a level, with British sage buttered shredded chicken and shavings of Serrano ham, with vine tomatoes and a sage and onion mayonnaise.

The ham and cheese sandwich has been upgraded with British shredded ham hock, Barber’s mature cheddar and caramelised apple and pear chutney, served with spinach on thick malted bloomer bread.

Read: £7m Halifax mill transformation down to final two for top award

Inspired by the bestselling premium sandwich flavour, customers of Halifax will also be able to try a new bloomer version of a New York deli. With British beef brisket, black pepper pastrami and a nutty Emmental cheese, served with American style mustard, gherkins and sauerkraut mayonnaise.

These premium lunchtime treats are available in 19 stores across West Yorkshire for £2.29.

They will only be in stock for a limited time, but if they prove popular, they could be seen in all Aldi stores up and down the country.

Read: 14 sparkling pictures from Elland Round Table Bonfire