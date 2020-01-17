Halifax described as 'Venice minus the odd canal' in Times column

It's previously been called the 'Shoreditch of the North' - but now Halifax has been described as 'Venice minus the odd canal' by a Times columnist.

Philip Collins, a former speechwriter for Tony Blair, spoke very highly of our town in his latest column.

The historic Piece Hall also received a mention and wasreferred to as 'the most extraordinary British building you might not have heard of''.

Read: Everything we know on the Tour de Yorkshire 2020 routes through Calderdale

Tweeting the column out, he said "Includes a demand that you really must go to Halifax."

The historic Piece Hall also received a mention and was referred to as 'the most extraordinary British building you might not have heard of''.

Chief Executive of the Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, thanked Collins for the mention in the column and tweeted: "@PCollinsTimes thank you for the shout out on @ThePieceHall in @thetimes. Newly transformed & reopened in 2017 it is helping to regenerate the town and we are determined for it to be heard of. Happy to talk through or please come to visit."

Collins' column in The Times discussed Conservative attempts to provide 'social finance' to revive northern towns where insecure, low-wage work has replaced heavy industry, as well as the government's plans to create a campaign HQ in the north.

Read: 35 photos that you take you back to a Halifax night out back in 2010