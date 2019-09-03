Halifax drink driver four times over the legal limit leaves trail of damaged cars

A drink driver was found to be over FOUR times over the legal limit after damaged was caused to vehicles in Halifax.

The West Yorkshire Road Policing unit released the details of the incident that happened on Beechwood Road in Halifax on August 31.

Damaged to the Range Rover (Picture by West Yorkshire Police)

A number of vehicles were damaged along with the Range Rover the drink driver was travelling in.

The unit posted on twitter said: "This is what happens when people decide to drive whilst under the influence of alcohol.

"Four vehicles damaged and one driver under arrest for drink driving after giving a roadside breath sample over four times the legal limit."

