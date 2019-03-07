Halifax eight-year-old leads battle for a better playground

An eight-year-old schoolgirl sick of cramped playtimes has taken it upon herself to campaign for better facilities at her school.

Savile Park Primary School pupil Ella Woodworth, who attends the ‘Heath campus’ on Free School Lane, has collected hundreds of signatures in her bid to turn one of its car parks into a new play area.

Ella Woodworth has started a petition for improved play facilities.

And time is of the essence, with around 60 extra pupils joining the site as the school continues to expand.

Ella’s mum Martina said: “Ella read a book about a little girl that started a petition to free some tigers from a zoo,” she said, “and that was that - she just got on with it.

“It’s had a really good response. It’s something that’s been talked about for a while but Ella seems to have got things moving.

“We’ve had so many parents say what a good idea it is - they just want somewhere big enough to play in so our children can be healthy.

“A lot of parents have safety concerns in the car park but the fact is there isn’t even enough room for the kids to kick a football about in the space they’ve been given.

"They should be able to enjoy their time outside.

"From a parent's point of view we just want our children to be healthy."

Calderdale councillor John Hardy (Con, Skircoat) said the matter will be considered by the council.