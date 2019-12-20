Halifax electric car charging point destroyed but replacements coming, says council

Calderdale Council have confirmed it is set to install three new rapid charging point for eco-friendly vehicles in Halifax.

The news comes after a charging point, installed in September on North Bridge car park, was "damaged beyond repair" in an incident involving a vehicle.

The chargepoint was one of 88 being installed across West Yorkshire as part of the £3 million scheme to help improve the county’s air quality and the scheme is a collaboration between West Yorkshire Combined Authority and its partner local authorities including Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield councils.

A spokesperson for Leeds-based ENGIE, which installs, owns and operates the charging points, said: “On October 12, a vehicle crashed into the North Bridge car park charge point resulting in damage and the subsequent removal of the unit."

In addition to the current out-of-service North Bridge charge point, and a soon-to-be-installed High Street car park point, a further six are coming to Calderdale, with all sites to include a taxi bay and free, 100% renewable energy.

The ENGIE spokesperson said: "We're currently working to replace the damaged charge point to ensure there will be the eight charge points available across the Calderdale region when the project is complete.”

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, said: “The rapid charging point for electric vehicles installed in North Bridge car park was unfortunately damaged beyond repair.

“In total, eight chargers will be installed in car parks across the borough, with installation already taking place in High Street car park in Halifax and in Market Street car park in Hebden Bridge.

“Each of the new sites will be free to use until the end of October 2021.

"The rapid charging points can typically take under an hour to provide a full charge, depending on your vehicle."

People can register to use the network online at ev.engie.co.uk, where they can locate their nearest West Yorkshire charging point and find updates on the opening of further points.

