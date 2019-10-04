Halifax entrepreneur joins surprise to thank Dragons' Den star

A Halifax winner of Small Business Sunday joined a secret mission to thank its creator Theo Paphitis to help toast his 60th birthday.

The millionaire retailer and Dragons Den star launched the weekly initiative #SBS in 2010 to celebrate small enterprise.

A 2018 winner Babita Mistry, of Halifax-based Wooden You Love, joined more than 160 businesses from #SBS to thank Theo by supporting the #NHS70/ThankYouNHS campaign of fellow #SBS winner, Nigel Richardson, of Secret Hamper.

They contributed towards sponsoring 70 bespoke sharing hampers for the staff at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (RMCH), a hospital that Theo has supported over the last decade.

Babita said: "I could not ignore the opportunity to take part in this fantastic cause. Theo has supported many small businesses like mine over the years and this was just a small way of saying thank you. Since winning in 2018, it has been a huge confidence boost and I have met some fantastic small businesses"