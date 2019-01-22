Halifax execution landmark to reveal its grisly past to visitors
Visitors to an iconic landmark in Halifax that was used to execute people will now give an insight into its grisly past.
The history of the Gibbet will be displayed to people thanks to a new heritage information board being unveiled on Saturday February 2. Here we look at its history and the replica Gibbet being put into place.
At the junction of Gibbet Street and Bedford Street, a short walk from Halifax town centre, stands a non-working replica of the Gibbet, similar to a guillotine, which was used to execute thieves from at least the 1270s to 1650.
To commemorate this distinctive heritage, the new information board will be placed alongside the Gibbet to give visitors an insight into its history and the people who were executed, plus the chance to see old images of the deadly instrument.